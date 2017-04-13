Body Shop Business
Pennsylvania Bill Would Require VIN Recall Search During Vehicle Safety Inspections

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Proposed bill in Pa. would require a VIN recall search as part of the vehicle safety inspection process. 

Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives have introduced legislation that would require a VIN recall search as part of the vehicle safety inspection process.

Introduced by state Rep. Madeleine Dean, Pennsylvania House Bill 1182 would require the mechanic to notify the vehicle owner if there is an outstanding recall on the vehicle.

Under HB 1182, a mechanic would not be allowed to refuse to issue an inspection certificate if the vehicle has a safety recall but otherwise meets the state’s inspection criteria.

Pennsylvania currently requires an annual vehicle safety inspection.

In addition to Dean, the bill has 11 sponsors – 10 Democrats and one Republican.

Dean’s bill is part of a larger package of automotive consumer protection bills that require dealerships that sell used vehicles to inform customers of unperformed manufacturer recall work, the Automotive Service Association noted.

