Pennsylvania Body Shop Hosts NABC FREE Event

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, Pa., announced that it hosted a National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) event on Sept. 29.

More than 30 firefighters from eight local fire departments gathered at Faulkner Collision Center for a demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in the region.

In crashes where minutes can spell the difference between life and death, first responders to the accident scene need up-to-date information so they can act quickly and safely. Knowing specifically where and how to efficiently cut and extricate can make the difference in saving precious minutes and lives as well as the safety of the first responders.

Keeping firefighters up to date on the latest new technology in vehicles is a challenge for every local fire department. The NABC Free program keeps first responders abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design. High-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles are all covered in the program. The growing popularity of high-voltage hybrid and electric vehicles and the many safety concerns surrounding these vehicles make this program a necessity. Electric cars, hybrid cars and natural gas vehicles have fuel systems that pose dangers for first responders if the need arises to “cut” the vehicle for rescue.

“As collision industry professionals, we at Faulkner Collision take training as serious as the first responders, and make training top priority with the intricacy of today’s new car technology,” said April Lausch, collision center manager at Faulkner Collision Center. “We are committed to do all we can do to help provide our first responders with training resources that will benefit our community and help save lives.”

In addition to Faulkner Collision Center hosting the event, State Farm provided the vehicles and MES and Hurst supplied the classroom instruction and extrication demonstration.