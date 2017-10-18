Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body, has filed another lawsuit against many of the nation’s major insurance companies, contending that the insurers don’t pay enough to cover the costs of making proper repairs.

In the most recent lawsuit, Perretta is seeking more than $8 million in damages from 32 insurance companies, according to an article in the Altoona Mirror. Perretta’s shops are in Altoona and Duncansville, Pa.

Perretta’s first lawsuit is part of a consolidated case in which body shops across the nation are suing the insurance companies for violating federal antitrust laws. The consolidated legal action now is in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Perretta is an outspoken critic of insurer practices, especially DRPs.

In a YouTube ad titled “Dishonest Insurance Companies,” Perretta takes direct aim at insurers.

“Everyone knows how dishonest insurance companies are, short-cutting repairs by using junkyard and imitation parts, wanting to repair parts that should be replaced, and pushing hard to use their contracted shops that work for the insurance companies, not consumers,” Perretta asserts in the YouTube video, uploaded June 21.

Perretta, who started his business in 1979, reminds consumers that they have the right to choose which shop repairs their collision-damaged vehicles.

“Insurance companies are bad, really bad,” Perretta continues. “They think they can kick you around until you do what they want, like they do their contracted shops.”