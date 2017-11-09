Pennsylvania Body Shop to Donate Recycled Ride to Army National Guard Veteran

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, Pa., announced it will be donating a completely refurbished 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid to a decorated U.S. Army National Guard veteran who has fallen on hard times on Friday, Nov. 10. They will make the donation with State Farm as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

While serving in the National Guard, Al Brenes was deployed overseas to support Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his overseas tour, Brenes was awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon. Since returning home, Brene, his wife and two teenage boys have been homeless several times over the past 10 years. Brenes wife is disabled, and the family lost their second income. Brenes found himself in a catch-22 situation. The family cannot afford to purchase a vehicle, but without reliable transportation, Brenes has been unable to maintain sustainable employment to provide for his family. For the past several years, they have been dependent on walking and/or public transportation to get to medical appointments, grocery shopping and Brenes’ job.

“Our Veterans Day celebration is extra special this year,” said April Lausch, manager of Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster. “We are honored to partner with State Farm to provide this gift of transportation to Al Brenes and his family. We hope this vehicle serves as the catalyst that enables him to get back on the road to independence, freedom and a better quality of life for the family.”

Other local businesses that provided parts, materials and services towards the Recycled Rides vehicle include: PPG, Colours Inc., Wayne’s Towing, Patriot’s Towing, Faulkner Chevrolet, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, AMVETS Chapter 19 in Lancaster, Pa. The Brenes were nominated for the Recycled Rides vehicle by American Veterans (AMVETS) Chapter 19 which provides support services, counseling and help with claims processing. .