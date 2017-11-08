Pennsylvania CARSTAR Shop Working with Enterprise to Unite Small Businesses

“Live local, buy local, support local” is the motto of business communities across the United States. Small businesses everywhere are rallying behind each other to support community prosperity.

“Communities cannot survive without successful small businesses,” says Dianna Yurko of Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision in Bensalem, Pa.

Industry leaders in collision repair are no exception. The leaders in both collision repair and rental cars see the reality of this and vow to make a difference.

Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision of Bensalem, Pa., is working with Enterprise Rent-A-Car Bensalem to bring local businesses together.

Small businesses, including local franchises such as CARSTAR, Comcast, Meineke, Sprint, Enterprise and Edible Arrangements to name a few, network and share ideas on how to successfully inform residents and businesses in their town of their products. Local government helps in this effort by sending a surprise guest. The Bensalem mayor stops by to shake hands and take photos.

With 65,000 people calling Bensalem home, B2B relationships are front and center.