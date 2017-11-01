Photo Gallery: Recycled Rides Luncheon at SEMA Show

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

“This is the place where our industry comes together, in unity, as one, to give back and change and save people’s lives,” National Auto Body Council (NABC) Chairman Domenic Brusco said during the NABC’s Recycled Rides luncheon at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, setting the tone for a touching presentation of five vehicles to five deserving families.

Recycled Rides combines the efforts of collision repairers, insurers, vendors, rental car partners and others to refurbish vehicles for individuals and families who – due to a variety of circumstances – have fallen on hard times. The gift of a reliable, fully functioning vehicle gives the recipients some momentum to rebuild their lives.

BodyShop Business was on hand for the emotional presentation, and these were a few of the images that we captured.