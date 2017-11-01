Body Shop Business
Community Outreach/Recycled Rides
ago

Photo Gallery: Recycled Rides Luncheon at SEMA Show

Josh Cable

Josh Cable,Senior Editor

View bio

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Photo Gallery: Recycled Rides Luncheon at SEMA Show

Attorney Todd Tracy: John Eagle Lawsuit ‘Was Over Before It Began’

Collision Repairers Active at SEMA Show

Wichita Body Shop Owner Posts Follow-Up to Viral Video on Battle with Farmers for Proper Repair

Rock-Finding Contest Helps Put Gene’s Auto Body on the Map

John Eagle Collision Center Must Pay $31.5 Million in Damages to Dallas Couple for Negligent Repair

Wichita Body Shop Repairs Car the Insurer’s Way – Just to Prove a Point – and Shows Final Results in Viral Video

Wichita Body Shop Owner Posts Follow-Up to Viral Video on Battle with Farmers for Proper Repair

Seebachans Revive State Farm ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit, Aim to Get Insurers ‘Out of Repair Business’

Rock-Finding Contest Helps Put Gene’s Auto Body on the Map

“This is the place where our industry comes together, in unity, as one, to give back and change and save people’s lives,” National Auto Body Council (NABC) Chairman Domenic Brusco said during the NABC’s Recycled Rides luncheon at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, setting the tone for a touching presentation of five vehicles to five deserving families.

Recycled Rides combines the efforts of collision repairers, insurers, vendors, rental car partners and others to refurbish vehicles for individuals and families who – due to a variety of circumstances – have fallen on hard times. The gift of a reliable, fully functioning vehicle gives the recipients some momentum to rebuild their lives.

BodyShop Business was on hand for the emotional presentation, and these were a few of the images that we captured.

 

Show Full Article