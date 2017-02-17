Body Shop Business
Morgan Manufacturing PIN-LOC Series of Hooks PL-5K Starter Kit

Morgan Manufacturing, Inc., has introduced its newest timer save idea: a “PIN-LOC” Series of Hooks PL-5K Starter Kit. The PIN-LOC design facilitates changing hook by simply pushing out and removing the pin, then changing hooks and re-inserting the Loc-Pin. The Loc-Pin has a spring ball detent to retain it in place while in use. It utilizes heat-treated chrome-moly steel couplings and shaft adapter. Available in the following attachments:

  • PL-1(BS-1) Thin Hook*
  • PL-1R (BS-1R) Thin Reversed Hook
  • PL-8 (BS-8) Large Hook*
  • PL-2 (BS-2) Chain Hook
  • PL-9 (BS-9) Small Hook*
  • PL-14 (BS-14) Locking Pliers Puller
  • PL-11 (BS-11) Straight Hook*
  • PL-15 (BS-15) Mo-Clamp Adapter
  • PL-SA Shaft Adapter for all hooks*
  • PL-16B (BS-16B) Body for BS-16 Hooks
  • PL-10 (BS-10) Screw Puller
  • PL-19 (BS-19) Frame Hammer

*Contents included in PL-5K Starter Kit.

Made in the USA.  For more information, call (800) 423-4692, email [email protected] or visit www.MorganMfg.com.

