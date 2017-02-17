Morgan Manufacturing PIN-LOC Series of Hooks PL-5K Starter Kit
Morgan Manufacturing, Inc., has introduced its newest timer save idea: a “PIN-LOC” Series of Hooks PL-5K Starter Kit. The PIN-LOC design facilitates changing hook by simply pushing out and removing the pin, then changing hooks and re-inserting the Loc-Pin. The Loc-Pin has a spring ball detent to retain it in place while in use. It utilizes heat-treated chrome-moly steel couplings and shaft adapter. Available in the following attachments:
- PL-1(BS-1) Thin Hook*
- PL-1R (BS-1R) Thin Reversed Hook
- PL-8 (BS-8) Large Hook*
- PL-2 (BS-2) Chain Hook
- PL-9 (BS-9) Small Hook*
- PL-14 (BS-14) Locking Pliers Puller
- PL-11 (BS-11) Straight Hook*
- PL-15 (BS-15) Mo-Clamp Adapter
- PL-SA Shaft Adapter for all hooks*
- PL-16B (BS-16B) Body for BS-16 Hooks
- PL-10 (BS-10) Screw Puller
- PL-19 (BS-19) Frame Hammer
*Contents included in PL-5K Starter Kit.
Made in the USA. For more information, call (800) 423-4692, email [email protected] or visit www.MorganMfg.com.