Podium Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Podium has joined their association as a corporate member. The privately-held technology company, headquartered in Lehi, Utah, provides a communication platform that enables collision centers to connect with customers and help grow their businesses. Serving over 26,000 small businesses in the U.S., Canada and Australia, Podium is backed by Google Ventures and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, Forbes and others as one of the fastest-growing software companies worldwide.

Jim Bauman, Podium’s product partnership manager, said the company helps shop owners build a shop’s online reputation on Google, Facebook and other consumer consideration sites.

“CIECA sets the standard in the collision industry for customer communication, and we are proud to partner with them,” said Bauman. “The educational content available through CIECA will help Podium better serve collision shop owners by understanding customer communication needs in the industry.

“We believe we can help CIECA modernize and improve industry communication standards to better meet the need of customers. We’re committed to standards and want to contribute to the ongoing improvement of CSI survey standards to better reflect the needs of shop owners and consumers.”