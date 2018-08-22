Podium Ranks No. 13 on 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Inc. magazine recently revealed that Podium, the leading customer communication platform for local businesses, is no. 13 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth of 13,645 percent, Podium is the highest-ranking Utah-based company to make this year’s list.

To accommodate the company’s continued rapid growth, the company also celebrated the official opening of its new 125,000-square-foot office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lehi, Utah.

“This ranking is a testament to the Podium team and what we as a company have been able to do in just four short years,” said Eric Rea, CEO and co-founder of Podium. “Addressing a segment of businesses that was being left behind by other service providers, our continued growth and future expansion shows how the demand for heightened convenience is finally being met with our platform for thousands of businesses across the country.”

Founded in 2014 and now working with 20,000-plus businesses to create over four million customer interactions a month, Podium has quickly become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the U.S. The company’s new office will house its current 350 employees, with plans to hire 400 more through 2020.

Reflecting the active and eclectic culture of the millennial worker, the new space was designed by Cory Sistrunk, who has designed offices for the likes of Apple, Adobe, Nike, GE, Dropbox, Google and North Face. Features of the office include:

A 2,000-square-foot gym, complete with CrossFit equipment, free weights, treadmills, stationary bikes and space for yoga and pilates classes along with a locker room. This also includes on-staff CrossFit, pilates and yoga instructors.

A high-end soft serve and Dole Whip station at the reception desk.

An outdoor regulation-sized pickleball court, multiple spikeball courts, a bike storage area and maintenance shop.

A floor designed as a bike shop, which pays homage to Podium’s roots starting out in an attic space above a bike shop in Provo, Utah.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.