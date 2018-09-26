Body Shop Business
Polyvance Introduces 6074 Nitro Fuzer Accessory Shelf

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Polyvance has released its new 6074 Nitro Fuzer Accessory Shelf, which is designed to increase the functionality of Polyvance’s nitrogen plastic welders. The shelf mounts to the top of most Polyvance nitrogen plastic welders, opening up a lot of useful space to organize tools and welding rod.

The 6074 Nitro Fuzer Accessory Shelf folds out to expand working space on top of the welder, and it folds back for compact storage. The shelf features an upturned edge to keep items from rolling off, and slots that accommodate the triggers of most air tools.

The shelf can be installed on any 6057 through 6085 nitrogen plastic welder. Polyvance has included the installation instructions, as well as an installation video, on its website or YouTube channel.

The Nitro Fuzer Accessory Shelf is available at a suggested user price of $59.95.

