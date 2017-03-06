Polyvance Announces I-CAR Industry Training Alliance Approval of PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing Course
Polyvance, a leader in plastic repair and refinishing products since 1981, has announced that its PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing Course is now approved for I-CAR credit hours and/or Knowledge Area recognition through the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program.
The PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing course is offered exclusively at Polyvance’s training center in Rainsville, Ala. This two-day training class is the industry’s most comprehensive course for beginner and experienced technicians alike, providing hands-on experience in all of the essential skills required for bumper, headlight and underhood plastic repair. The learning objectives for the course are”
- Identification of different plastic types
- Removing dents from bumper
- Welding tears in bumpers
- Repairing torn slot tabs
- Repairing torn mounting flanges
- Repairing torn flexible hinge tabs
- Repairing holes
- Repairing thermoset polyurethane (PUR) bumpers
- Refinishing and retexturing plastic bumpers
- Welding of other plastic bumpers such headlights, bottles, fender liners, etc.
“I’ve been doing this for 17 years; I’m I-CAR Platinum and I’ve taken all the courses – structural, welding, and so on. This was the best, most informative course I’ve ever taken,” said Donnie Foster, a body technician from Downs Paint & Body of Milton, Fla., who recently took the course. “Well worth the time and money.”
North American shops interested in scheduling this training may register online at www.polyvance.com/training or call (800) 633-3047. The cost of the course is $500 per person. Students completing this course are eligible for 13 credit hours under the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program. For more information, contact Kurt Lammon at (800) 633-3047.