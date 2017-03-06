Body Shop Business
Polyvance Announces I-CAR Industry Training Alliance Approval of PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing Course

Polyvance, a leader in plastic repair and refinishing products since 1981, has announced that its PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing Course is now approved for I-CAR credit hours and/or Knowledge Area recognition through the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program.

The PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing course is offered exclusively at Polyvance’s training center in Rainsville, Ala. This two-day training class is the industry’s most comprehensive course for beginner and experienced technicians alike, providing hands-on experience in all of the essential skills required for bumper, headlight and underhood plastic repair. The learning objectives for the course are”

  • Identification of different plastic types
  • Removing dents from bumper
  • Welding tears in bumpers
  • Repairing torn slot tabs
  • Repairing torn mounting flanges
  • Repairing torn flexible hinge tabs
  • Repairing holes
  • Repairing thermoset polyurethane (PUR) bumpers
  • Refinishing and retexturing plastic bumpers
  • Welding of other plastic bumpers such headlights, bottles, fender liners, etc.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years; I’m I-CAR Platinum and I’ve taken all the courses – structural, welding, and so on. This was the best, most informative course I’ve ever taken,” said Donnie Foster, a body technician from Downs Paint & Body of Milton, Fla., who recently took the course. “Well worth the time and money.”

North American shops interested in scheduling this training may register online at www.polyvance.com/training or call (800) 633-3047. The cost of the course is $500 per person. Students completing this course are eligible for 13 credit hours under the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program. For more information, contact Kurt Lammon at (800) 633-3047.

