Polyvance Announces I-CAR Industry Training Alliance Approval of PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing Course

Polyvance, a leader in plastic repair and refinishing products since 1981, has announced that its PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing Course is now approved for I-CAR credit hours and/or Knowledge Area recognition through the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program.

The PR-02 Plastic Repair and Refinishing course is offered exclusively at Polyvance’s training center in Rainsville, Ala. This two-day training class is the industry’s most comprehensive course for beginner and experienced technicians alike, providing hands-on experience in all of the essential skills required for bumper, headlight and underhood plastic repair. The learning objectives for the course are”

Identification of different plastic types

Removing dents from bumper

Welding tears in bumpers

Repairing torn slot tabs

Repairing torn mounting flanges

Repairing torn flexible hinge tabs

Repairing holes

Repairing thermoset polyurethane (PUR) bumpers

Refinishing and retexturing plastic bumpers

Welding of other plastic bumpers such headlights, bottles, fender liners, etc.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years; I’m I-CAR Platinum and I’ve taken all the courses – structural, welding, and so on. This was the best, most informative course I’ve ever taken,” said Donnie Foster, a body technician from Downs Paint & Body of Milton, Fla., who recently took the course. “Well worth the time and money.”

North American shops interested in scheduling this training may register online at www.polyvance.com/training or call (800) 633-3047. The cost of the course is $500 per person. Students completing this course are eligible for 13 credit hours under the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program. For more information, contact Kurt Lammon at (800) 633-3047.