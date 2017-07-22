Polyvance Recognized for Collision Repair Education Foundation Donation

Polyvance recently received recognition for its donations to the I-CAR Collision Repair Education Foundation in 2016.

Company President Kurt Lammon received a custom-painted bowling-pin trophy. The trophy was painted by Paige Zora, a student at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Bourne, Mass., a recipient of one of Polyvance’s donations.

The creatively painted bowling pin depicts a setting sun with an “eye that represents a boy sitting on a beach reflecting on his sadness about a broken relationship,” says the author. She continues by saying that the “ocean also represents the vast possibilities” that life offers.

To help underfunded technical schools across the country prepare for this new plastic welding requirement, Polyvance is promoting a tech school trade-in program.

Body shops that donate their old nitrogen plastic welders (of any make) to a tech school will be able to take the tax deduction on the donation. When they purchase a new Polyvance plastic welder, Polyvance will provide a $300 rebate to the shop.

Contact Polyvance at (800) 633-3047 for more information about the trade-in program.