Polyvance Releases New 6204 Hot Spot Cordless Plastic Stapler

Polyvance’s new 6204 Hot Spot cordless plastic stapler is ideal for holding broken plastic parts together so technicians can perform a permanent repair. The tool is small, lightweight and easy to maneuver into tight spaces. It’s a cordless rechargeable tool, so it’s very easy to handle.

To operate, the technician would first insert a staple into the brass contacts and then press the button one time to heat the staple instantly. The hot staple is then pressed into the plastic about halfway. The technician will release the button to cool the staple off, hold the stapler in place for a few seconds while the plastic hardens, and then pull the stapler away to leave the staple in place. The process can be repeated as many times as necessary to hold the repair together. The staples can easily be bent to different angles to fit into tight spaces.

The 6204 Hot Spot cordless plastic stapler comes packaged in a durable carrying case and includes 100 each of five kinds of staples in an organizer box. The kit includes a five-volt charger with a micro USB plug to charge the stapler between uses. The stapler battery has been tested to perform 150 uses between charges.

For more information about the 6204 Hot Spot Stapler and an instructional video, visit polyvance.com. The 6204 Hot Spot cordless plastic stapler has a suggested user price of $219.95 and is now available from paint & body jobber stores.

