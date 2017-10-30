Polyvance Releases New Video on Nitro Fuzer Line of Welders

A new video from Polyvance highlights the features and benefits of its lineup of nitrogen plastic welders.

In 2016, the company introduced its fifth generation of welders.

“Polyvance’s Nitro Fuzer line of nitrogen plastic welders are the most advanced and fully featured on the market,” the company said. “Every Nitro Fuzer includes digital encoders to precisely control the temperature of the nitrogen and airless welders. Precision regulators coupled to a direct-reading flow gauge give you precise control over gas flow in the welding process. Finally, a low-pressure safety switch helps prevent the heating element from overheating if the gas flow drops too low.”

Every new Polyvance Nitro Fuzer welder purchase also includes a free courtesy training session from a factory-trained instructor at your location, access to the company’s online training library, free unlimited phone tech-support and a one-time 50-percent discount on Polyvance’s PR-01 training course, which can be redeemed for three training credits from the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance.

To view the video, click here or watch below: