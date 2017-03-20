Body Shop Business
Products/polyvance
ago

Polyvance Releases R08 PPE+PS Plastic Welding Rod

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

AkzoNobel's Imagine Chemistry Challenge Generates More Than 200 Ideas

New York: Bill Would Forbid Insurers from Specifying Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts on Newer Vehicles

ASA of Ohio and Centerline CARSTAR Collision to Host Scan Tool Workshop April 6

Delaware Bill Would Bar Auto Insurers from Hiking Rates Based on Age, Income, Credit

AkzoNobel's New MIXIT Mobile App for Vehicle Refinishes Now Available

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

Nissan Issues Position Statement on Blind Spot Warning Precautions

Study: California and New Hampshire Worst States for Filing Auto Insurance Claims

Polyvance announced it has recently released its latest plastic welding rod, the R08-01 PPE+PS, to match plastics on some newer vehicles. Polyphenylene Ether + Polystyrene (PPE+PS) is an engineering plastic that is used on some automotive interior and exterior applications. This plastic is quite rigid and may be glass-filled for greater strength. In the U.S. and western Europe, it is marketed mainly by Sabic Industrial Plastics under their Noryl brand name.

Using its in-house plastic extrusion line, Polyvance has extruded an injection-molding grade Noryl PPE+PS resin in a 1/8” diameter round profile, black in color. The rod is available for immediate sale under part number R08-01-03-BK for a 30-foot package with a suggested User price of $27.95. A one-pound bag of the rods is also available under part number R08-01-04-BK.

Polyvance offers the world’s largest variety of plastic welding rod materials, profiles, colors and package sizes. The new R08 PPE+PS joins recently-added materials such as R13 PET, R14 ASA and R15 PPE+PA (GTX) plastics. Visit www.polyvance.com for a complete listing of the company’s welding rod offerings. For more information, contact Kurt Lammon at (800) 633-3047.

Show Full Article