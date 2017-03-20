Polyvance Releases R08 PPE+PS Plastic Welding Rod

Polyvance announced it has recently released its latest plastic welding rod, the R08-01 PPE+PS, to match plastics on some newer vehicles. Polyphenylene Ether + Polystyrene (PPE+PS) is an engineering plastic that is used on some automotive interior and exterior applications. This plastic is quite rigid and may be glass-filled for greater strength. In the U.S. and western Europe, it is marketed mainly by Sabic Industrial Plastics under their Noryl brand name.

Using its in-house plastic extrusion line, Polyvance has extruded an injection-molding grade Noryl PPE+PS resin in a 1/8” diameter round profile, black in color. The rod is available for immediate sale under part number R08-01-03-BK for a 30-foot package with a suggested User price of $27.95. A one-pound bag of the rods is also available under part number R08-01-04-BK.

Polyvance offers the world’s largest variety of plastic welding rod materials, profiles, colors and package sizes. The new R08 PPE+PS joins recently-added materials such as R13 PET, R14 ASA and R15 PPE+PA (GTX) plastics. Visit www.polyvance.com for a complete listing of the company’s welding rod offerings. For more information, contact Kurt Lammon at (800) 633-3047.