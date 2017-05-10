Body Shop Business
News
ago

Polyvance Supports Caliber Collision’s ‘Changing Lanes’ Military Veteran Training Initiative

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Polyvance has announced its support of Caliber Collision’s “Changing Lanes” initiative by supplying six of its 6085-C Nitro Fuzer nitrogen plastic welders to Caliber’s Killeen, Texas training center. Caliber recognizes plastic repair as a gateway for new technicians to gain skills in the industry.

Changing Lanes is a free 18-week career skills program for military service members transitioning into an auto body industry career. Graduates of the Changing Lanes program will be offered job placement opportunities with Caliber.

Polyvance, a plastic repair innovator since 1981, was the first to commercialize nitrogen plastic welding in 2006 and is the only company to offer I-CAR Industry Training Alliance hands-on courses in nitrogen plastic welding.

