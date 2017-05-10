Polyvance Supports Caliber Collision’s ‘Changing Lanes’ Military Veteran Training Initiative

Polyvance has announced its support of Caliber Collision’s “Changing Lanes” initiative by supplying six of its 6085-C Nitro Fuzer nitrogen plastic welders to Caliber’s Killeen, Texas training center. Caliber recognizes plastic repair as a gateway for new technicians to gain skills in the industry.

Changing Lanes is a free 18-week career skills program for military service members transitioning into an auto body industry career. Graduates of the Changing Lanes program will be offered job placement opportunities with Caliber.

Polyvance, a plastic repair innovator since 1981, was the first to commercialize nitrogen plastic welding in 2006 and is the only company to offer I-CAR Industry Training Alliance hands-on courses in nitrogen plastic welding.