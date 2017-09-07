Polyvance Updates Nitro Fuzer Line of Nitrogen Plastic Welders

Polyvance recently announced a major overhaul of its Nitro Fuzer line of nitrogen plastic welders.

The company is introducing a fully functional entry-level product – the 6085 – for $2,995 MSRP. The standard 6085-C will be offered at the same $3,995 price, but also will include a Bumper Mate 2 workstation at no additional cost, according to the company.

The top-line offering – the 6080-CG – also has more features and its MSRP has been lowered to $5,995.

The company’s revised product line now offers an option for every budget, Polyvance noted.

“Welding with nitrogen gas creates the strongest welds possible because it eliminates oxidation of the plastic during the welding process,” the company said. “Think of it like TIG welding for plastic – no oxidation, no burning, no contamination. The hot nitrogen gas melts the plastic cleanly for optimal fusion. Nitrogen plastic welding is the latest technology for repairing all sorts of automotive plastics, like bumper covers, headlight tabs, fenders and underhood plastics.

Every Nitro Fuzer features digital encoders to precisely control the temperature of the nitrogen and airless welders. They also feature hassle-free automatic switching to nitrogen gas flow, eliminating waste of bottled nitrogen gas, according to the company.

Precision regulators combined with an analog flow gauge provide ultimate control over how much gas is used in the welding process. Finally, a low-pressure safety switch prevents the heating element from overheating if the gas flow drops too low.

Every new Polyvance Nitro Fuzer welder includes free courtesy training from a Polyvance-trained instructor. Polyvance also offers paid follow-on training that is approved as part of the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program.