Popular Collision Repair Speaker Mike Anderson to Debut ‘Disassembly Best Practices’ at Northeast 2017

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Mike Anderson will present two seminars at Northeast 2017.

Anderson will debut his “100% Disassembly Best Practices” seminar (March 18) and will bring back his ever-changing “Who Pays for What? Survey Results” seminar (March 17. Axalta Coating Systems is sponsoring both presentations.

Anderson, who travels coast-to coast educating collision repairers, is appearing at the event for the second consecutive year.

“It’s really a feather in our cap to be able to have Mike Anderson debut a presentation at the Northeast show,” AASP/NJ President Jeff McDowell said. “The fact that he has chosen our show to do it truly humbles us. We are extremely honored.”

‘Disassembly Best Practices’

“100% Disassembly Best Practices” will explain why implementing a 100 percent disassembly process is critical to the success of your collision repair center. Not only can it help you improve your cycle time by ensuring that all the parts are discovered and ordered up front, but it also can minimize your supplement ratio, which can affect your shop’s KPIs as well as profitability.

Complete vehicle disassembly also supports and complements the parts-mirror-matching process since all parts are off the vehicle, stored in one common location and available to compare with the new parts. It also can decrease the stress caused by last-minute parts orders for estimators, technicians and parts personnel.

The seminar will discuss why so many shops have trouble getting their estimators and technicians to buy in and perform 100 percent disassembly. More importantly, the class will explore the importance of creating a culture of doing things with your people, not to your people, and how to gain their support for the common goal of 100 percent disassembly.

‘Who Pays for What?’

“’Who Pays for What?’ Survey Results” explores the truth of who pays for what, based on quarterly surveys conducted by Mike and the CRASH Network, and will give attendees insight into how the project – which currently boasts more than 1,000 shop participants – helps identify where shops are succeeding in receiving proper payment for the work they perform.

Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register for these sessions, visit the AASP/NJ website.

The 2017 Northeast Automotive Services Show will take place March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. Registration is open.