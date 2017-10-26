PPG Collision Center Certification Training Courses Keep Technicians up to Date

PPG has announced its schedule of paint technician certification classes for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year.

The certification courses are intended to ensure PPG paint technicians stay current with product offerings and advances. The classes, led by experienced PPG instructors and trainers, usually take two days and are held at PPG business development centers and various field locations across North America. Technicians receive classroom instruction along with hands-on training.

Courses are tailored for each PPG premium brand including the Deltron, Envirobase High Performance, Global Refinish System and Aquabase Plus product lines. Recertification classes for the Deltron and Aquabase Plus brands also are available. The classes cover a full range of topics from product selection, equipment and color tools to surface preparation and paint-application best practices.

Full course descriptions with October, November and December dates and locations along with registration instructions can be found at us.ppgrefinish.com/training.

“We are constantly advancing the technology of PPG refinish systems and want technicians to be experts in using our products,” said Randy Cremeans, PPG director of training. “By taking our certification training classes, technicians will be up to date with the latest products and process techniques for maximizing paint booth productivity and completing quality refinish repairs.”

Cremeans points out that with the growing number of OEM special effects, there’s a lot for technicians to know. To address the diverse nature of the refinish industry and to ensure consumer expectations are properly met, PPG also offers classes in tricoat, quadcoat and specialty finishes.

“Refinish technologies are advancing so rapidly that technicians can’t risk being left behind,” Cremeans said. “That’s what’s driving PPG training – the most comprehensive in the industry.”

Certification training is integral for technicians that are new to PPG. PPG paint technicians must be re-certified every two years to ensure that they stay up to date with ever-evolving color selections, substrates and processes.

When PPG paint technicians are certified, and their respective collision centers are certified, the centers may offer the PPG lifetime limited paint performance guarantee. PPG technicians must be recertified as required for the collision center to continue participation in the PPG paint guarantee program.

For more information about PPG training classes, visit www.ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.