PPG Completes Colorful Communities Project at Laura’s Home in Cleveland

PPG announced the completion of a Colorful Communities project that helped revitalize Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in Cleveland.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in nearby Strongsville, Ohio, where PPG has an automotive refinish facility.

The project brought together eight PPG volunteers, who spent eight hours revitalizing two family lounges at Laura’s Home. PPG provided financial and other support for the project, including PPG Paints Manor Hall paint, supplies, new furniture, decor and artwork.

Laura’s Home is a residential facility for women and children. It is part of The City Mission, a Cleveland-based holistic ministry that serves men, women and children at their point of crisis by moving them toward stability, employment and independent housing. With 166 beds and 55 rooms, Laura’s Home provides a variety of support services intended to prepare women and children for positive, productive futures.

The PPG volunteer team painted the facility’s two family lounges in PPG’s Aqua Fiesta color, which provided a fresh and clean look. The group also hung artwork and assembled new furniture.

“We wanted to do something good for the people in the Cleveland area,” said Tracey Johnson, PPG senior manager, global color software and hardware, automotive refinish. “Laura’s Home is a safe place for women and kids who need some help. Our objective was to inspire hope. The rooms went from dull and drab to all-out wow. It really made a difference.”

The volunteers’ contributions went further than sprucing up Laura’s Home. Several weeks before the project date, Johnson set up donation bins around PPG’s Strongsville offices. Employees filled the bins with personal care and hygiene products for Laura’s Home residents.

“It was clear from the start that Tracey and the PPG team were ready to serve beyond our usual expectations,” said Jaime Buxton, The City Mission internship and volunteer services supervisor. “The women from PPG understood our needs and truly did as much as possible to bless our women and children at Laura’s Home. We are grateful for their support.”

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 125 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 4 million people in 23 countries.

“We’re very proud of our Colorful Communities program and the power of our volunteers and PPG products to contribute to beautifying everyday life,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, refinish marketing, automotive refinish. “It’s a privilege to initiate and participate in these projects, and I applaud the enthusiasm and dedication of our Strongsville team.”