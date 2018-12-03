Body Shop Business
News/PPG
ago

PPG Finalizes SEM Products Acquisition

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

PPG has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of SEM Products, a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialized automotive refinish products. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In an announcement to its customers, Steve Fussy, president of SEM Products, and Greg Benckart, vice president, Americas, PPG Automotive Refinish, said that SEM will continue to operate as an independent, stand-alone company. This means that there should be little to no changes or impacts on how shops conduct business with both PPG and SEM. Shops and distributors’ PPG contacts and SEM contacts will remain unchanged until further notice.

