PPG Foundation Awards More than $290,000 Through National Merit Scholarship Program

The PPG Foundation announced that it is sponsoring more than $290,000 in undergraduate college scholarships for U.S. students through National Merit Scholarship Corp. in 2017, including 49 new four-year scholarships.

The new scholarships include 35 awards for PPG employees’ children and 14 awards for students who live in communities near PPG facilities. Scholarship winners are selected by National Merit Scholarship Corp. based on Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) scores and additional criteria, and they receive awards of $1,500 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

“The PPG Foundation has partnered with National Merit Scholarship Programs for more than 50 years to reward students for their hard work and achievements,” said Sue Sloan, executive director of the PPG Foundation. “We are delighted to continue our relationship, and our support of students who will become future leaders in industries such as advanced manufacturing.”

For consideration for the program, students must take the PSAT/NMSQT in their junior year of high school.