PPG Foundation Awards Five Student Scholarships

The PPG Foundation, in collaboration with the Collision Repair Education Foundation, is awarding $5,000 scholarships to four students who have demonstrated an interest in careers related to automotive repair and refinish. The foundations have also selected a winner for the $2,000 PPG MVP scholarship. Each of the scholarships can be used for educational expenses including tuition, books or equipment. This year’s recipients of the $5,000 scholarships are:

Dylon Cotton, Texarkana College, Texarkana, Texas

Xavian Henry, Universal Technical Institute, Houston, Texas

Matthew Norris, Lake Technical Center, Eustis, Fla.

Jeffrey Schilling, Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo, Iowa

Sandra Morales, Kennedy King College, Chicago, Ill., will be awarded the $2,000 PPG MVP scholarship.

“Through PPG and the PPG Foundation, we continue to work closely with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to support future collision repair professionals and develop the educational facilities the collision industry requires,” said Domenic Brusco, PPG senior manager, industry relations. “By taking an active role in the education of collision repair and refinish students across the country, we help grow a capable workforce to meet the demand for highly competent technicians amid the industry’s ever-evolving technology. We congratulate our 2017 scholarship recipients.”

Industry members interested in working with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to support secondary and post-secondary collision repair students, instructors and school programs are invited to contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (847) 663-5244 or [email protected].