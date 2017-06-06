PPG Foundation Donates $163,000 for Greater Pittsburgh Educational Initiatives

The PPG Foundation recently donated a combined $163,000 to support educational initiatives in the Pittsburgh area, where PPG maintains its global headquarters and several facilities.

“The grants highlight PPG’s commitment to supporting its local communities and the foundation’s top priority of increasing educational opportunities for youth in the areas of math and technology,” the company said.

The grant recipients and programs were:

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania – $50,000 to support Discovery Place, an interactive exhibition and educational space at the Senator John Heinz History Center that inspires children of all ages to learn about Pittsburgh’s history of innovation through hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities

Allegheny Intermediate Unit – $27,000 for five Storytime STEM-Packs kits that will benefit children served by 12 public libraries, 22 Head Start classrooms and Reading is FUNdamental programs, along with two days of related professional development training for teachers

ASSET Incorporated – $15,000 to underwrite the costs of professional development programs and courses for under-resourced educators, as well as hands-on learning materials, to teach inquiry-centered science, technology, engineering and math subjects

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – $10,000 to support Super Science, a program that provides children with opportunities to engage in hands-on science activities

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust – $36,000 for development of a curriculum and training program related to unused maker spaces

Propel Schools Foundation – $25,000 for expansion of Project Lead the Way activities that teach students about science and engineering through hands-on projects

“Supporting initiatives related to science and math learning is a priority for the PPG Foundation, so we are very happy to help these organizations develop and grow their unique initiatives,” said Sue Sloan, executive director of the PPG Foundation. “It’s important to us to help young people explore these areas and gain skills they will need to succeed in technical fields such as advanced manufacturing.”