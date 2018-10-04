PPG Hosts California Autobody Association Chapter Event

PPG has announced the successful sponsorship of a recent chapter event for the California Autobody Association (CAA).

The CAA East Bay chapter dinner took place on Wednesday evening, Sept. 19 at the PPG business development center in Concord, Calif. Organized by Robert Hengemihle and Jennifer Jarzembowski of PPG, the event included a keynote speaker and an educational seminar on the latest OEM information, including certifications, repair procedures and best practices for safe and quality repairs.

“PPG has been a key supporter of this event and our organization in general,” said Tiffany Silva, president of the East Bay Chapter and treasurer of the Executive Committee for the CAA. “PPG is an exceptional business partner that provides so much support for our industry.”

Jennifer Jarzembowski, PPG national business development manager, OEM After Sales, led the seminars held during the event, lending her expertise in OEM certification requirements with the goal of bringing value and profitability to repair facilities seeking certification, as well as those who are looking to maintain it.

“It was a pleasure to be a part of this event and provide so many shops with this valuable information, which they can begin implementing immediately,” said Jarzembowski.

The highlight of the event was keynote speaker Mark Olson, founder of VECO Experts. Olson is a highly respected industry expert and educator whose company works with shops all over the U.S. on quality, process and profitability.

“It was great to see so many people hungry for information,” said Olson. “We go to meetings in some very populated areas and only 20 to 30 people show up. This meeting was in a remote area, and many people came from all over – it was inspiring!”

The event drew more than 80 attendees, and it was standing room only…proof that the CAA East Bay Chapter is extremely strong with excellent leadership.