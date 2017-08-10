PPG Introduces Envirobase High Performance EC520 Clearcoat

PPG EC520 En-V High Production Clearcoat, a state-of-the-art clearcoat designed expressly for use with Envirobase High Performance basecoat, has made its debut.

Introduced by Tim Jones, PPG manager, water collision segment, automotive refinish, the new clearcoat has been added to the PPG En-V brand lineup of clearcoats and now is available throughout the United States and Canada.

EC520 features an advanced resin technology designed for use with waterborne basecoats and is intended to provide the performance demanded by high-production collision centers, with no compromise in finish quality.

It is formulated to comply with requirements in all North American regions.

“If exceptional quality and high efficiency in a clearcoat are something a collision center wants, then EC520 deserves a close look,” said Jones. “This new En-V clearcoat – the latest addition to our versatile En-V platform – has been engineered to ensure easy use, generate superior productivity and yield dependable high-level results. We’re very excited about offering it, and I believe our customers will be very pleased with how it performs.”

Ideal for multi-panel repairs, EC520 is designed with the newest En-V platform resin and provides impressive gloss retention and film integrity, according to PPG.

A fast bake cycle heightens productivity. The clear force-dries at temperatures as low as 120 F in as few as 20 minutes, according to PPG. If air drying, EC520 is ready for assembly in only 90 minutes to two hours and can be buffed after cool-down.

Typically, polishing is not required.

For added convenience and efficiency, EC520 uses the same hardeners and reducers as EC530 and EC550.

For more information about EC520 and other PPG automotive refinish products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.