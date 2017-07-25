PPG Introduces Nexa AutoColor P190-6920 Production Clearcoat

PPG said its Nexa AutoColor P190-6920 production clearcoat soon will be available to collision repair facilities throughout North America.

The new automotive refinish clearcoat is engineered expressly for use with AquaBase Plus waterborne basecoat and is compliant with requirements in all regions of the United States and Canada.

“This is a remarkable development in clearcoat technology,” said Tim Jones, PPG manager, water collision segment, Automotive Refinish. “PPG customers recognize and appreciate the high quality of our waterborne product line and P190-6920 matches perfectly with Aquabase Plus to deliver an enhanced finish. We are extremely confident that this new and easy-to-use clearcoat will increase collision center throughput, satisfy the most discerning paint techs and dependably deliver impressive results.”

According to Jones, P190-6920 has been designed for easy application and exceptional finish. He added that fast process times and energy-saving characteristics are key features and benefits of the new clearcoat.

For more information about P190-6920 and other PPG automotive refinish products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.