PPG to Launch Envirobase High-Performance Clearcoat

PPG said it will soon be launching EC520 En-V High-Performance clearcoat, a new clearcoat designed specifically for use over PPG Envirobase High-Performance basecoat.

Formulated for application in all markets, the new clearcoat will provide the performance required by high-production collision centers, according to PPG.

EC520 features an advanced resin technology that is highly compatible with waterborne basecoats. The new clearcoat has been engineered to ensure easy use, generate superior productivity and yield consistent high-level results, according to the company.

“EC520 will soon be available to PPG customers who are looking for exceptional quality and efficiency in a clearcoat that is compatible with waterborne basecoat,” said PPG’s Tim Jones, manager, water collision segment, automotive refinish. “We’ll release product details in the very near future, but suffice it to say the new clearcoat – a perfect match with Envirobase High-Performance basecoat – is one more component in our commitment to give our customers the most versatile and effective automotive refinish products possible.”

For more information about EC520 and other PPG automotive refinish products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.