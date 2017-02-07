PPG Makes ‘Dramatic Enhancements’ to Color Tools for Collision Repairers

PPG announced that it has made several key advances in its popular array of color software and hardware tools.

PPG Global Marketing Director Denise Lu said the company has made “dramatic enhancements” to its PaintManager color management software, RapidMatch X-5 spectrophotometer and TouchMix color retrieval system. He added that the advances “are clear expressions of PPG’s commitment to maintaining its leadership position in automotive refinish color technology.”

“We have been working on critical initiatives that will elevate our color tools to a whole new level, all to the benefit of our customers,” said Lu. “Those individuals who attended the SEMA Show and saw our video about color tools have an idea of what’s coming.

“Our color management, identification and retrieval products are already highly efficient and accurate; they’re in daily use in collision centers around the country. Now we’re giving these products advanced features and capabilities to make automotive refinishing even easier, more productive and more quality-focused.”

The advanced tools will be part of a new Color Solutions product line branded XI.

“XI means excellent, innovative, exciting, intuitive and exceptional, all key attributes for this line of tools,” Lu explained. “We firmly believe that our customers will quickly see and embrace the value of XI products, and we are proud of bringing 25 years of consistent, reliable color matching technology to the refinish industry.”

TouchMix XI

PPG recently unveiled the first of the three initiatives – the TouchMix XI computer – in the United States and Canada. Exclusive to PPG, the Windows OS computer provides a secure and compact solution for the most demanding environments.

PaintManager XI

PPG will roll out the PaintManager XI program software across the United States and Canada this spring and will introduced it to additional markets after that. The next-generation software features numerous process improvements and a more intuitive workflow to help managers oversee the productivity and profitability of their paint-mixing operations more effectively, according to PPG. The new software also provides greater opportunities for collaboration.

RapidMatch XI

PPG designed third-generation RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer to significantly advance collision repair. The spectrophotometer combines 11 color angles and five texture angles for a total of 16 geometries powered with six blue-enhanced LEDs, making it the most advanced technology in the industry today, according to the company.

Technicians will be able to benefit from the five-texture digital color images that provide real-time paint-surface viewing. In addition, the intuitive touchscreen user interface captures vital job details with Wi-Fi connectivity directly to the PaintManager XI software. PPG’s extensive reflectance data and color image database will help provide the added confidence required in match rating and texture information.

For more information about the PPG range of color tools, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.