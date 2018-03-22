PPG MVP Business Solutions Announces Schedule for ‘Elevating the Customer Experience’ Class

PPG MVP Business Solutions has announced the schedule for its “Elevating the Customer Experience” class.

The course’s objective is to provide collision center owners, managers, sales staff and estimators with the skills necessary to deliver exceptional customer service.

A key part of the MVP Business Development Series, the two-day class is offered at various locations including PPG Business Development Centers throughout the United States and Canada.

“We developed this course at the request of PPG customers who want to increase loyalty across today’s multigenerational customer base by providing a more positive and memorable experience,” said Jim Berkey, PPG director, business solutions, Automotive Refinish. “We use a simple, proven methodology to understand current customer touchpoints and then develop appropriate changes in the service approach to create those memorable experiences.”

Course participants will study the Kano Model of customer satisfaction to gain a perspective on what it takes to go from merely satisfying a customer to delighting the customer. The participants will learn about the impact of social styles and generational differences on customer communications and how, by understanding those differences in their customers and themselves, they can be more effective in their customer interactions.

Class topics include:

What extraordinary customer service in collision centers really looks like

Creating memorable experiences that foster customer loyalty and generate referrals

Understanding how social styles affect success in communicating and establishing relationships with customers

Generation gaps, demographic shifts and customer service

Building positive, lifetime relationships

Social media technology and the voice of the customer

Customer response to past courses has been positive. Brothers Andy and Eric Zamora, owners of three Zamora’s Auto Body shops in Maryland, attended a recent MVP “Elevating the Customer Experience” class at the PPG Business Development Center in Glen Burnie, Md.

“This was one of the best classes I’ve ever taken,” said Andy Zamora. “It was valuable because it relates to today’s competitive environment, which has evolved from focusing only on the back of the shop where we repair the vehicle – although that’s still critical – to exceeding the expectations of multiple generations of customers. As a group we were guided through a process of identifying specific things that we could do to create a better experience for the customer, and when I got back to the shop, I implemented them immediately with great results.”

Eric Zamora added: “This was a great class, one that will stick in my mind for being direct and informative. We got lots of ideas, many of our own making because of the group processes the course employs. We learned how different generations of customers have different expectations and how to communicate with each of them. Both Andy and I took key employees with us, and we will be sending more in the future. This class is a must for shops that want to succeed.”

An informative video about MVP’s “Elevating the Customer Experience” class along with customer reviews of other classes can be found on the PPG refinish video channel under MVP Business Solutions.

To learn more about PPG MVP training, consulting and resources, including details of all courses, seminars and workshops, visit the “Explore Our Programs” page or call (866) 237-8178. Early registration is encouraged, as class sizes are limited to ensure effective involvement by all participants.