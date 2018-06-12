PPG Offers New Course to Prep Automotive Refinish Preppers

PPG has introduced a course to train technicians in the craft of refinish preparation. The course is intended to answer a critical industry need for knowledgeable and skilled assistant technicians. The two-day class, called “Refinish Preparation Specialist Training,” is designed for entry-level assistant refinish technicians who have never received any formal PPG training and work alongside body and refinish technicians using PPG products and processes.

The PPG Refinish Preparation Specialist Training class is appropriate for PPG entry-level refinish technicians in small- and high-production collision centers as well as fleet maintenance and repair shops. The “prepper course,” as it’s known, will be part of the regularly scheduled training curriculum available at each of PPG’s 16 Business Development Centers (BDCs) across North America.

“This is a class that our customers requested,” said Gregg Whitmer, PPG zone 3 training manager. “We’ve found that there are many instances in which technicians working in our customers’ refinish operations are not properly trained on how to prepare a vehicle for refinishing. If a car isn’t cleaned or sanded correctly, prep work may have to be redone; that negatively affects productivity, efficiency and profitability. This class directly addresses this concern.”

Working with PPG instructors, new technicians will develop their skills in substrate cleaning, sanding, masking, and bumper cover and plastic parts preparation. Participants are also taught the importance of keeping a clean and organized shop. Upon satisfactorily completing the class, graduates are certified in EPA 6H Area Source Rule requirements and receive a certificate of achievement.

“This class represents a key component of our commitment to training,” said Randy Cremeans, PPG director of training. “PPG has the most complete offering of training courses in the industry, ranging from entry level to advanced. By training assistant technicians properly at the beginning of their careers, we can help ensure that they’re on the right path for continued success in the collision repair industry.”

PPG has conducted pilot runs of the prepper course. Participating technicians have been overwhelmingly receptive. A recent class in Columbus, Ohio, led by Jessica Crowley, PPG instructor, yielded an enthusiastic email from Faye Benson of Gerber Collision and Glass in nearby Grove City: “Thank you so much for including me in this amazing learning opportunity. I truly had a blast, and everyone was so helpful. I learned a lot and am excited to learn more. Let everyone know how much I appreciate their help and spending the time with me so I could get it right.”

For more information about the PPG Refinish Preparation Specialist Training class and all other PPG classes including dates, locations and registration instructions, visit us.ppgrefinish.com/PPG-Refinish/training or call (800) 647-6050. Prepper classes are expected to fill quickly, and early registration is encouraged.