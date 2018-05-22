PPG PaintManager XI Software Earns CIO 100 Award

PPG recently was named a recipient of the 2018 CIO 100 Award for its innovative PaintManager XI software platform, designed for its global refinish customers.

The annual award program recognizes 100 organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT).

“Innovation in color documentation and tools is a major mission at PPG,” said John Outcalt, PPG vice president, global refinish. “This award for our next generation paint management tool validates our efforts to be the leader in delivering color excellence to our customers through inventive technology.”

The new PaintManager XI software and its intuitive workflow streamline the color retrieval process to make it faster and easier for refinish paint technicians to select and mix the right color more quickly. Since the system’s color database is updated daily via the internet, technicians have access to the latest prime and color variant formulations. Other enhancements enable users to more precisely mix the correct amount of color for each repair and make it easier to track and manage active and previous repair orders.

The award-winning software also incorporates advanced reporting processes to assist collision center owners and managers in their efforts to improve the productivity and profitability of their paint operation. The network-capable system uses a combination of desktop, server and cloud-based technologies to create greater opportunities for collaboration and integration across customer locations and within organizations.

When fully deployed, PaintManager XI software will be installed at more than 70,000 customer locations globally.

“Every year, we are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value delivered by our CIO 100 Award winners. Each of these companies has achieved notable success in accelerating businesses to the front lines of the digital revolution,” said Maryfran Johnson, executive director of CIO Programs for CIO Events and the CIO Executive Council. “This year’s winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement can reshape the future.”

PPG will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Ceremony on Aug. 15 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.