PPG Posts Commercial Coatings Q3 Training Schedule



PPG has announced its Commercial Coatings division training class schedule for July, August and September. PPG commercial coatings classes cover the DELFLEET ESSENTIAL and DELFLEET EVOLUTION brands along with the PPG Commercial Performance Coatings product lines. PPG training is the most extensive in the commercial coatings industry and is designed to ensure that paint technicians stay up to date with the continuous technological advances of PPG products.

Expert PPG instructors and trainers lead the one- or two-day classes that include lectures, group discussions and Q&A sessions along with hands-on time in the paint booth. Classes cover topics ranging from an overview of commercial coatings, product selection, color tools and equipment to surface preparation and paint application best practices. The unique requirements of commercial fleets are also reviewed. Technicians also benefit from instruction on the business side of the refinish process and the efficient use of commercial coatings to boost productivity, profitability and refinish quality while raising customer satisfaction.

Commercial Coatings courses for Q3 include

Delfleet Essential Certification and Recertification

Delfleet Evolution Certification and Recertification

Delfleet Evolution Spot Repair and Color Tinting

Commercial Performance Coatings Product Technologies

Distributor Fleet Training

The certification and recertification classes for Delfleet Essential and Delfleet Evolution products are particularly important. PPG technicians must be certified every two years, and collision centers that want to participate in the PPG Commercial Vehicle Paint Performance Warranty program must have a certified paint technician on staff.

Classes will be held across the U.S. and Canada at PPG Business Development Centers and various additional field locations. Full course descriptions, dates, locations and registration instructions can be found at us.ppgrefinish.com/training or by calling (800) 647-6050. Class space is limited; early registration is encouraged.