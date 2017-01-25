PPG Automotive Refinish Products Earn Good Housekeeping Seal

PPG announced that several of its automotive refinish products have once again earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. These include PPG’s Envirobase High Performance, Aquabase Plus, Deltron, Global Refinish System and Nexa Autocolor 2K brands.

The Good Housekeeping Seal, issued by Good Housekeeping magazine, is one of the most recognized and respected consumer symbols of quality in the market today. Since 1909, the Seal has offered assurance to consumers about their product-purchasing decisions. Only products that have passed rigorous evaluations performed by the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) are granted the Seal.

“PPG takes great pride in earning the Good Housekeeping Seal once more,” said Greg Benckart, PPG vice president, Americas. “We respect the Seal as a mark of quality that commands trust. We are committed to developing and distributing high-quality products that our customers can confidently depend on in their work. Our products have a sterling reputation for color accuracy and durability, and we are grateful their performance is recognized and backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal.”

GHI scientists and engineers conduct a rigid qualifying process before granting the Seal. In keeping with a strict protocol, PPG products were methodically assessed in the GHI Engineering Lab. Technical and performance data were verified, and the products were evaluated to ensure that they perform as promised, including efficacy and ability to withstand environmental conditions.

Envirobase High Performance and Aquabase Plus advanced waterborne basecoats offer consistent and excellent color match, allow easy blending with superb results, are simple to use and help collision centers improve productivity and efficiency. The brands are popular throughout the U.S. and Canada. More than 10,000 collision centers across North America now use PPG waterborne systems. PPG’s premium Deltron refinish system offers color excellence and process efficiency with a full range of products that cover every conceivable refinish need from start to finish. The Global Refinish System is designed to meet the demand for a high-performance, high-solids system that delivers superior color matching worldwide. Nexa Autocolor 2K is an advanced, solvent-based product line offering comprehensive solutions for collision centers seeking quality results and efficiency.

To learn more about PPG products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com. For more information about the Good Housekeeping Seal, visit www.goodhousekeeping.com.