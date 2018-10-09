PPG Promotes Adventure, Top Artists at SEMA Show

Attendees at this year’s SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 30-Nov. 2 are in for an adventure when they visit PPG’s booth (no. 24601) as a one-of-a-kind display will feature custom vehicles, distinctive artwork pieces, advanced automotive refinish products and other surprises.

A standout at the show, visitors will not want to miss the unique artwork created by some of the most talented artists in the industry. PPG has more than 30 of the custom car world’s top artists participating this year, promising an incredible display of artistry and showmanship.

“Our goal is to always have fun with the booth and appeal to different customer senses,” said Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray, director, marketing communications, automotive refinish, PPG. “People experience things in different ways, so we hope to resonate with a couple of their senses. We take our paint offerings seriously, but we know the wonders that can be created with a little imagination. It’s always fun to see people react to the artwork.”

The industry’s top names will be at the PPG booth for meet-and-greet sessions, mingling with visitors and signing autographs. Renowned painters Charley Hutton and Bobby Alloway will take center stage, as well as Tom and Mitch Kelly. Each year, the father-and-son duo design exclusive, one-of-a kind collectible posters for the show.

“Honestly, I’m still humbled to be a part of the PPG booth,” said Hutton. “It’s always the buzz around SEMA. PPG knocks it out of the park with its themes and exhibits. And I love meeting other painters and craftspeople from around the country and the world. Regardless of what language you speak, we all have the same love of the automobile. If I can answer one question or give other painters advice that helps them, then SEMA is a success for me.”

Racing fans will enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with the John Force Racing Team and Tasca Racing. Kenny Youngblood, one of drag racing’s most talented graphic artists, also will be at the PPG booth with his latest creations. In addition, Mark Worman and team from Graveyard Carz – the hit reality TV series on muscle car restoration – will be on hand to sign autographs.

SEMA offers impressive cars, stars, product demonstrations, networking opportunities and educational seminars. PPG has been a long-time supporter of the show, which is attended by more than 100,000 domestic and international automotive industry professionals.

“SEMA is one of the best events to connect with the people who use our products every day,” said Fronzaglia-Murray. “We look forward to ‘talking paint’ with them and learning what we can do to help them achieve outstanding colors and finishes.”

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, visit booth no. 24601 at SEMA, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.

Appearance schedule at PPG booth no. 24601:

Tuesday, Oct. 30

10-11 a.m.

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

12-1 p.m.

John Force Racing Team

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

Wednesday, Oct. 31

9-10 a.m.

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

10-11 a.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

11 a.m.-noon

Mark Worman, Will Scott and Allysa Rose, Graveyard Carz

12-1 p.m.

Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

1-2 p.m.

Bob Tasca, Tasca Racing

2-3 p.m.

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

Thursday, Nov. 1

10-11 a.m.

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

12-1 p.m.

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

2-3 p.m.

Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

3-4 p.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

Friday, Nov. 2

10-11 a.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

11 a.m.-noon

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery