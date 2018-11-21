PPG Receives Top Supplier Award from Uni-Select

Body Shop Business
PPG receives the 2018 Diamond Award from Uni-Select. The prestigious award recognizes dependable, detail-oriented supplier support. From left: Pascal Leduc, director, Uni-Select; Miguel Angers, vice president, Uni-Select; Tom Maziarz, general manager, PPG; Greg DeCamp, zone director, PPG; Norm Angrove, director, PPG; Steve Zweig, director distribution, PPG; Michel Charbonneau, vice president, Uni-Select; Brent Windom, president and chief operating officer, Uni-Select

PPG announced that it has received Uni-Select’s 2018 Diamond Award, which is given to the supplier that has provided the most dependable and detail-oriented support to Uni-Select customers.

PPG, which supplies automotive refinish products and services to Uni-Select, received the award at the company’s recent Canada VIP Supplier Awards Event in Las Vegas. The most prestigious of Uni-Select’s supplier awards, the Diamond Award recognizes the quality of sales tools, fill rate, lead time, inventory management, service within training and technical support, manpower support and more. It is given to a supplier that offers quality products and sustainable and efficient service.

“We are honored to award PPG with our highest manufacturer recognition award for 2018,” said Brent Windom, president and chief operating officer, Uni-Select Canada. “Being selected for the Diamond Award signifies a company has met and exceeded all key areas that Uni-Select values in a partnership, such as innovation in new products and methods, sales support, customer care, highest quality of products in the category, continuous communication and an optimized supply chain. Congratulations to all the PPG team members, as it takes a family to win such an award.”

Added Norm Angrove, PPG director, automotive refinish, Canada, “We are proud to be recognized by Uni-Select. The Diamond Award demonstrates our dedication to providing the best products, service and support to our customers. Good relationships are important in the coatings business, and we strive to do whatever it takes to be a good partner. When our customers succeed, we do as well.”

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.

