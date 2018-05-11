PPG Receives CIO 100 Award for PaintManager XI Software

PPG announced that it received a 2018 CIO 100 award for its PaintManager XI software platform.

The 31st annual award program recognizes organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT).

“Innovation is one of the core values at PPG,” said Chris Caruso, PPG vice president, information technology. “We are honored to be recognized with a CIO 100 award for the fourth time and will continue to deliver value to our customers through transformative IT innovations and solutions.”

Designed to meet the evolving needs of automotive refinish customers globally, the award-winning PaintManager XI software platform dramatically increases color-matching confidence and accuracy, according to PPG. The software uses a combination of desktop, server and cloud-based technologies along with next-generation color identification and processing tools to help customers find the right color more quickly, increasing their productivity and profitability.

When fully deployed, PaintManager XI software will be installed at more than 70,000 customer locations globally.

“Every year, we are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value delivered by our CIO 100 award winners. Each of these companies has achieved notable success in accelerating businesses to the front lines of the digital revolution,” said Maryfran Johnson, executive director of CIO programs for CIO Events and the CIO Executive Council. “This year’s winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement can reshape the future.”

PPG will be recognized Aug. 15 at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.