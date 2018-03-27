PPG Recognizes Painters Supply with Platinum Distributor of the Year Award

PPG’s automotive refinish business has honored Painters Supply & Equipment Company (PSE) of Taylor, Mich., as its 2017 Platinum Distributor of the Year.

John Parran, PPG director, Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, presented the award at the annual PPG Platinum Distributor Conference held Feb. 22–25 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Fla. The annual conference brings together PPG Platinum Distributors from across the United States and Canada.

Patrick Mayette, PSE president, and the company’s senior leadership and regional managers accepted the award on behalf of the PSE organization.

“We are proud of the accomplishments of all our Platinum Distributors,” said Parran. “This year we’re honored to recognize Painters Supply and Equipment. In its long-standing relationship with PPG, PSE has consistently demonstrated the qualities that epitomize the spirit of our Platinum Distributor program – product knowledge, enduring loyalty, continuous training, exceptional performance and an unswerving commitment to customer service and support. The people at PSE have worked hard for this award, and it is my privilege to present the Platinum Distributor of the Year award to an outstanding and deserving company.”

Along with Parran, PPG was represented by Michael McGarry, chairman and CEO; Greg Benckart, vice president, Americas; and Tom Maziarz, general manager, collision, U.S. and Canada. PSE’s Mayette shared the honor with his colleagues.

“It’s very exciting to accept this award for the entire PSE team,” said Mayette. “It’s gratifying for all of us to be recognized for our work. We are fortunate to have an experienced, knowledgeable and innovative team dedicated to continuous improvement and customer service. Our staff understands the industry and has the insights that help us help our customers. Thank you, PPG, for naming PSE the Platinum Distributor of the Year.”

PSE was established in 1952 in Lincoln Park, Mich., and immediately became a single-line PPG distributor. It also was one of the charter members of the PPG Platinum Distributor program when it started in 1995. The company now has 25 retail stores throughout Michigan, Ohio and Indiana and employs a staff of 235 people including trained technical service representatives, regional sales managers, and business development and territory managers focused on providing customers with an exceptional service experience.

The company also is committed to training. A 3,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art learning center at the company’s headquarters provides PSE associates and customers with opportunities for product improvement, process improvement and business training. The PSE staff regularly participates in PPG MVP training. The company also hosts I-CAR collision industry educational events. In 2016 PSE received the Auto Care Association’s Auto Care Career and Education Award for its dedication to training and the career development of its employees.

The PPG Platinum Distributor program began as a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and benefits for PPG automotive refinish customers. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning the technology, training and customer support of PPG with the entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and service capability of the independent distributor.

To learn more about PPG and the Platinum Distributor program, call (440) 572-6740 or (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com. To learn more about Painters Supply & Equipment, visit www.painters-supply.com.