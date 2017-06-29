PPG Returns to the Track to Support Speedway Children’s Charities

PPG will continue its support of Speedway Children’s Charities’ (SCC) fundraising efforts, joining with the organization to sponsor the local New Hampshire chapter’s 2017 Track Walk on Saturday, July 15, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon. PPG has been a major advocate of SCC activities since 2009, helping the charity with numerous events; it is the sole sponsor of the charity’s annual Track Walk.

“This is something we love doing,” said Mike Patenaude, PPG regional sales manager. “The people at Speedway Children’s Charities genuinely care about kids. They pour their hearts and souls into helping children, and we’re right there with them. We are privileged to team up with them.”

The walk is part of a NASCAR weekend of auto racing at the popular speedway that includes the XFINITY Series Lakes Region 200 on Saturday afternoon and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire 301 on Sunday. The Track Walk will take place Saturday evening at 8 p.m. NASCAR racer Joey Logano, a Team Penske driver, will lead the walkers around the track.

“It’s great to have a partner like PPG that will support the Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Logano. “New Hampshire Motor Speedway has some of the best fans in NASCAR, and it’s a fun night getting to meet so many of them on the Track Walk. What makes it even more special is that they all know they are making a difference in the lives of children.”

Logano won’t be walking alone. According to Cheryl LaPrade, director of the New Hampshire chapter of the SCC, last year approximately 250 enthusiastic participants walked the one-mile circuit. Longtime SCC supporter Dick Berggren and SCC’s executive director Gen. Chuck Swannack will also be on hand.

LaPrade pointed out that last year’s event raised more than $15,800 for the SCC’s New Hampshire chapter. In addition, the SCC’s Red Bucket Brigade – a crew of 100 volunteers carrying buckets with the PPG logo – will spread out through the stands during the races to collect contributions from race fans. LaPrade urges everyone interested in the event to visit the SCC Track Walk page to learn more or to register. On-site registration and check-in is also possible that Saturday at the SCC tent located in the display lot at the track. Registered walkers receive a commemorative T-shirt. LaPrade emphasizes that all proceeds will benefit the SCC New Hampshire chapter.

“We cannot thank PPG enough for their support of our SCC chapter,” said LaPrade. “With the company’s continued help, we can assist more children in need across New England every year.”

SCC is based in Charlotte, N.C., and provides funding for hundreds of nonprofit organizations that meet the direct educational, medical, social and financial needs of children. SCC was founded in 1982 by Bruton Smith, chairman of Speedway Motorsports, Inc., (SMI) and Sonic Automotive, as a tribute to his son, Bruton Cameron Smith, who died at a young age. The elder Smith was passionate about helping children in need and established SCC to support charities in communities around his SMI racetracks. SCC annually supports more than 400 organizations across the United States with generous grants provided through its eight chapters. Each chapter determines the needs of its surrounding communities and helps fund local organizations. Since it started, SCC has funded thousands of organizations that help children lead productive lives.

For more information about PPG, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com. For more information about Speedway Children’s Charities, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.