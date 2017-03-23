PPG Sponsors Team Penske Verizon IndyCar, NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

PPG and Team Penske have teamed up for another year of racing.

Celebrating the 34th year of their successful partnership, PPG continues as a key sponsor of Team Penske’s Verizon IndyCar and NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the 2017 racing season.

PPG will serve as the exclusive sponsor for one of Team Penske’s entries in five major racing events – three Verizon IndyCar Series and two NASCAR Xfinity Series races – and as an associate sponsor on all the team’s cars and equipment. Team Penske cars will feature PPG colors and logos at the races.

“We’re all very excited about the 2017 racing season,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director of marketing. “It’s a real thrill to see PPG’s Team Penske car on the track, and it reflects the solid relationship between our two companies. Look for us trackside at these races. We’re going all out for the checkered flag.”

The 2017 season began March 12 with the Verizon IndyCar Series Streets of St. Petersburg 110-lap, 198-mile race in Florida, where Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud, the 2016 Verizon IndyCar champion, climbed into the PPG car to begin his run for a repeat championship. Pagenaud won three of four races in the PPG car last year and declared PPG blue to be his lucky color. He began this season with a second-place finish in the 21-car field.

PPG-sponsored Team Penske racing continues through Oct. 6, closing with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 300 in Concord, N.C. A complete schedule of PPG-Team Penske racing events, dates and television times (EDT) follows:

Verizon Racing Series

July 30

Mid-Ohio Sports Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m., NBCSN

Aug. 26

Gateway Motorsports, St. Louis, Mo.

9 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series

April 8

Cowboy 300

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m., Fox Sports

Oct. 6

Drive for the Cure 300

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

8 p.m., NBCSN

PPG has been a longtime major sponsor of Team Penske, with a business association that dates back to PPG’s involvement in automobile racing and sponsorship of the PPG Cup from 1979 to 1999. As a leading global supplier of high-performance coatings, PPG has become Penske Corp.’s exclusive supplier of refinish coatings for its racing, truck leasing and automotive collision repair subsidiaries and facilities. Team Penske uses PPG Envirobase High Performance waterborne basecoat for painting its race cars.

To learn more about PPG products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com. For more about Team Penske, visit www.teampenske.com.