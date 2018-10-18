Body Shop Business
PPG to Acquire Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc.

PPG today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire SEM Products, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialized automotive refinish products. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SEM, headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a leading manufacturer of repair and refinish products used primarily for automotive and other transportation applications. The company is known for various flagship products that offer convenience, including Color Coat, the original flexible coating and mixing system; Bumper Coater, the first product to restore original equipment manufacturer (OEM) finishes on plastic bumpers and cladding; and Dual Mix, a two-part cartridge system for adhesives, fillers and sealers. SEM employs approximately 80 people.

“PPG’s acquisition of SEM will complement our current automotive refinish product offering and add specialized, value-added products that address the needs of distributors and body shops,” said Gary Danowski, PPG vice president, automotive refinish. “SEM has a history of strong returns and will provide our valued refinish customers with an excellent product portfolio to get collision jobs done faster by increasing efficiency and throughput.”

