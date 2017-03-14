PPG to Sponsor and Exhibit at Piston Power Auto-Rama

PPG announced it is serving as a major sponsor and exhibitor at the 2017 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Power Auto-Rama March 17-19 at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the company’s first appearance at the popular show. PPG will display its broad range of automotive refinish products in booth nos. 701 and 801.

Based on the event concept of featuring piston-powered vehicles, the center floor will be filled with world-class cars, trucks, motorcycles, hot rods, airplanes, monster trucks and military vehicles. The show’s theme is “Forward to the Past”–celebrating the next 50 years of Piston Power Auto-Rama shows in Cleveland.

“We’re very excited to sponsor this great show,” said Steve Lehner, PPG segment manager. “This is an event for people who love cars, trucks, street rods, motorcycles – anything that moves by piston power, and because so many of the builders and painters choose PPG Envirobase High Performance and Deltron DBC basecoat color systems as well as our Vibrance Collection products, we want to be here to support them.”

Aside from its display, PPG is providing something special for attendees – the PPG Coloring Book event. This family-friendly activity, taking place in the Model Car Display Area, is geared for children of all ages. The PPG Coloring Book event coordinator will be on hand with coloring sheets and crayons. Simply color one of the five designs and receive a PPG coloring book.

“The coloring book event is perfect for the families that attend,” said Lehner. “The kids really get into it, and everyone gets a kick out of seeing what they come up with. We might just find some great artists out there.”

For more information about PPG and its broad range of automotive refinish products and brands, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.