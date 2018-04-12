PPG’s Domenic Brusco Elected to Society of Collision Repair Specialists Board

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) on April 10 elected longtime PPG manager Domenic Brusco to its board of national directors, along with four incumbents.

At its board meeting in Westminster, Colo., SCRS elected Brusco and incumbents Michael Bradshaw of K&M Collision in Hickory, N.C.; Bruce Halcro of Capital Collision Center in Helena, Mont.; and Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage Inc. in West Long Branch, N.J.

Brusco, senior manager of industry relations and MVP Business Solutions for PPG, served on the SCRS board from 2012-2015. He has been with PPG for more than 30 years, and in his current role for nine years.

In his remarks prior to the board elections, Brusco described himself as “a car guy” with a passion for the collision repair industry.

“This is the place that I can give back everything that I’ve learned, make a difference, make it even better than it is,” Brusco said. He added: “I’ve got no fear of commitment.”

In addition to his work with SCRS, Brusco has served on the National Auto Body Council (NABC) for the past nine years. He is the immediate past chairman of NABC, after serving two concurrent terms as chairman.

Brusco also is a former trustee, treasurer and member of the Executive Committee for the Collision Repair Education Foundation, and currently serves on two committees for the Collision Industry Conference.

With five candidates running for four seats, Mark Boudreau of Caliber Collision lost his seat on the SCRS board. During the April 11 Corporate Member Recognition and Industry Awards Luncheon, SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung recognized Boudreau for being “an integral part of our board.”

“He’s offered himself and his time, and shared great, great ideas with us,” Yeung said. “He became a really good friend. … I just want to thank you for everything you’ve done for SCRS, and hopefully it doesn’t end here.”