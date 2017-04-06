PreFab Ads Introduces “Driverless Wreck” TV Spot

PreFab Ads announced it has launched “Driverless Wreck,” the latest in a line of humorous TV/Internet collision repair commercials. It is currently available for licensing on an exclusive-by-territory basis for just a fraction of the cost of production.

The spot depicts an autonomous taxi cab tangling with an impatient man driving a Mercedes followed by the line, “Need a body shop?” and the featured body shop’s tag. The impatient man was played by actor Jeffrey Weissman, who has starred in a number of movies including “Back To The Future” II and III, where he played George McFly, father of Michael J. Fox’s character.

“Driverless Wreck” has already been licensed by 15 collision repair centers across the U.S., including:

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, Ala.

North Haven Auto Body, Conn.

Collision Specialist, Tenn.

Auto Tech, N.Y.

Fountain Valley Auto Body, Calif.

Olson Autobody, Casper, Wyoming

Peter’s Body Shop, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Car Center Collision, Big Rapids, Mich.

Lefler Collision & Glass, Evansville, Ind.

AutoTech, NYC

Branson Collision, Branson, Mo.

Jeffrey’s Auto Body, North Syracuse, N.Y.

The Professional Touch, Scotts Valley, Calif.

It marks the 20th collision repair commercial produced by Chuck Jessen of Jessen Productions and PreFab ads over the years.

All commercials can be viewed at www.prefabads.com. To view “Driverless Wreck,” click here. For more information, contact Chuck Jessen at (415) 927-1025 or [email protected].