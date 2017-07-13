Presta Products Releases the PACE Paint Finishing System

Paint runs, overspray, orange peel and dirt nibs can slow a body shop down. However, just another compound isn’t going to help. An easy-to-use, one-step solution for paint finishing is required. Presta Products is proud to introduce the Presta PACE Paint Finishing System, a one-step process that’s easy to use, reduces cycle time, uses less product and eliminates the guess work.

“For a body shop, speed is critical. You need something that provides a quality finish quickly; something that’s user-friendly and won’t leave swirls,” said Mary Kimbro, director of marketing. “Body shops don’t have time to go back and do it again because time is money. PACE cuts through all of that to solve their problems in one step.”

Designed to work with an orbital polisher, PACE allows collision centers to cut P1500 sand scratches and finish without swirls. The great cutting power and polishing action means using less sandpaper, saving time and money. Coupled with its ease of use, body shops will see cycle times improve…and that means more cars out the door.

The core of the PACE system is the choice of two compounds, an optional polish and an optional glaze. Each PACE compound has its own unique buffing pad calibrated to work on specific types of sand scratches and clearcoats. All of the products are water based and body shop safe.

PACE Heavy Cut Compound is a correcting and polishing compound that removes up to P1500 sand scratches and polishes to a deep gloss in one step. For best results, use with the PACE Grey Foam Heavy Cut Pad for softer clearcoats or the PACE Purple Foamed Wool Heavy Cut Pad for harder clearcoats.

PACE Medium Cut Compound is a correcting and polishing compound that removes up to P2500 sand scratches and polishes to a deep gloss in one step. For best results, use with the PACE Orange Foam Medium Cut Pad.

PACE Ultimate Polish is a finishing polish to be used as a final step after using PACE Heavy Cut Compound or PACE Medium Cut Compound to achieve a deep, show-car-level gloss. It can also be used as a one-step finish for enhancing the appearance of a vehicle where light correction with a deep gloss is desired. For best results, use with the PACE Black Foam Ultimate Polish Pad.

PACE Protective Glaze is a breathable and durable protective coating that is an ideal last step in the PACE process. This advanced formula goes on easily and wipes off quickly, producing a deep, long-lasting gloss. Protective Glaze not only beautifies and protects freshly painted surfaces, but allows them to fully cure without causing solvent pop. It can also be used to heighten gloss on non-repaired vehicle areas, making it ideal for pre-delivery prep. For best results, use with the PACE Black Foam Ultimate Polish Pad.

In addition to the PACE products and pads, Presta Products has partnered with FLEX to offer a high-end, Presta-branded orbital polisher for use with the PACE Paint Finishing System.

“Body shops have been looking for that one solution that can help them save time and money,” Kimbro said. “The PACE Paint Finishing System will improve their cycle times with its fewer steps and will reduce their costs because it uses less products and less sandpaper – all while delivering spectacular finishes.”

For more information, visit Presta Products at www.prestaproducts.com.