Pro Spot Donates Over $125,000 in Welders to Collision School Programs

Pro Spot has donated over $125,000 in welders to high school and college collision school programs this fall school semester through the Collision Repair Education Foundation. These donated welders were offered to those collision school programs that applied for the Education Foundation’s 2016 Makeover grant application and will assist in the collision instructors’ ability to provide a quality technical education to their students. To date, Pro Spot has donated nearly $300,000 in products to collision school programs through the Education Foundation.

The following collision school programs that received donated Pro Spot welders include:

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (Alexandria, La.)

Dennis Technical Education Center (Boise, Idaho)

Eden Career Technical Center (Ashville, Ala.)

Forbes Road CTC (Monroeville, Pa.)

Highland Community College (Freeport, Ill.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Warrensburg Area Career Center (Warrensburg, Mo.)

“Pro Spot is proud to have been working with the Collision Repair Education Foundation towards helping grow the future of our industry,” said Ashley Olsson, director of communications at Pro Spot. “The programs, instructors and students that we have met through the years have been incredibly impressive, and we believe that CREF truly is making a difference for the entire collision repair industry.”

Added Melissa Marscin, Collision Repair Education Foundation director of grant programs, “On behalf of the collision school programs around the country, I would like to thank Pro Spot for their continued support. Our organization’s end goal is to ensure that graduating collision students are properly trained and ready for entry-level employment, and by providing their schools with current technology and equipment will allow this to happen. Pro Spot has been a continued and valued supporter over the years, and we greatly appreciate these donations this first half of the school year.”

For more information on Pro Spot, visit www.prospot.com. Companies that have in-kind tool, equipment, and product donations for high school and college collision school programs should contact Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463-5244 or [email protected].