Pro Spot International to Exhibit at AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Show

Pro Spot International announced it will be exhibiting at the three-day NORTHEAST 2017 Automotive Services Show held March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The show is presented by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey (AASP/NJ).

The 40th annual NORTHEAST conference is expected to be the largest show yet. In 2016, AASP/NJ announced the show would expand into the second level of the Meadowlands Exposition Center. Ashley Olsson, communications, Pro Spot International, said they plan to take advantage of the larger platform and showcase the latest products available from Pro Spot.

“We are excited to once again exhibit at this fantastic annual show,” she said. “The NORTHEAST Show makes it possible to find a wide variety of demos, information, education and products all in one location. And despite the snow, we’ll be there exhibiting our OEM-approved welders, work stations and more. Come visit us in booth no. 401.”

Registration for the event is ongoing and free. Visit www.aaspnjnortheast.com for more information.