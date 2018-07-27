Pro Spot Opens New Training Facility in Nashville Area

Due to a growing demand for training and education, Pro Spot has opened a new training center in Goodlettsville, Tenn., to better serve the southern markets.

A short drive away from iconic Nashville, the Goodlettsville facility provides hands-on training with MIG welding, spot welding, riveting, plastic repair, dent pulling for aluminum and steel, dust-free sanding and plasma cutting. This facility will meet local and regional service and repair needs and will be used to provide a variety of training classes for Pro Spot customers.

Our Editor, Jason Stahl, was on-site to attend the grand opening of the training center. See the LIVE walkthrough of the center he did below!

“Our goal is to be able to better support and service our customers here in the southern markets more efficiently,” said Mike Davis, a recently appointed regional sales manager who will be in charge of the new training center. “Customers can not only train on our equipment, but they can attend a variety of classes and corporate training events, including our I-CAR Sustainable Partner courses.”

During the grand opening event at the facility, Pro Spot also gave various welding demonstrations for attendees.

“In order to accommodate growth and the demand for training and service, I’m proud to announce the opening of this facility,” said Ron Olsson, president of Pro Spot. “Mike is the perfect person to run this facility, with 25 years of selling, servicing and training in the industry – and 12 years working with Pro Spot equipment. I’m excited to see the opportunities ahead as we continue to service our customers through training, support and quality products.”