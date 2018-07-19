Professional Parts Group Donates Over $50,000 in Parts through Collision Repair Education Foundation

The Collision Repair Education Foundation has announced that the Professional Parts Group has donated over $50,000 in parts to collision schools through the foundation.

The donations provide students studying for a career in the collision industry with much needed support in their chosen training programs. Schools eligible for donations participate in a variety of foundation programs seeking to improve educational opportunities and the readiness of students.

“Professional Parts Group is honored to assist the Collision Repair Education Foundation with their mission to support collision repair education programs and schools,” said Chris Northup, CEO of the Professional Parts Group. “Their efforts help prepare the next generation of qualified collision repair professionals, which benefits our entire industry.”

Added Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski, “On behalf of the Collision Repair Education Foundation and the collision students and instructors we support, I would like to thank Professional Parts Group for their support of collision schools. The support of an industry stakeholder like Professional Parts Group is crucial to the Education Foundation’s ability to assist so many of the future professionals of the collision industry.”

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and post-secondary collision school programs and students should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463.5245 or [email protected].