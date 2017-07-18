Profit in Your Paint Booth: Preventative Maintenance – Minimizing Risks to Maximize Profit

OK, you’ve just purchased a new spraybooth. Great. To keep your new investment working efficiently and at maximum output, though, you’ve got to keep on top of preventative maintenance – in order to prevent subpar performance or, worse yet, a costly breakdown. Some of these tasks can be done by your staff, while others require the help of a qualified service technician.

Here is a checklist of preventative maintenance duties that should be performed and how often:

Daily

Clean/wipe down air hoses

Weekly

Daily maintenance plus:

Vacuum interior of spraybooth

Wipe interior of spraybooth walls

Replace exhaust filters

Quarterly

Weekly maintenance plus:

Clean light fixtures

Vacuum pit and tunnel/towers

Clean and remove overspray from floor

Clean and remove overspray from walls

Check motor belts

Clean/pressure wash floor grates

Inspect door seals; replace if needed

Service airflow switches/clean and adjust*

Semi-annually

Quarterly maintenance plus:

Lubricate door hinges

Lubricate blower shaft bearings

Calibrate booth pressure balancing gauge *

Inspect fire suppression system*

Annually

Semi-annual plus:

Check and tighten all electrical connections *

Clean light tubes

Check light fixture glass seals

Clean inside of all light fixtures and glass

Clean exhaust stack, dampers and stackhead

Clean main exhaust blower/fan *

Burner system tune-up *

Clean upper plenum

Lubricate motors

Check air balance

Replace intake filters (every 1,000 hours)

Check/adjust compressed air system

As Required

Bulbs – check and replace *

Door seal/gasket replacement

Door hinge white nylon bushing inspection

If using protective booth coatings, replace as manufacturer recommends

* = call authorized service technician

