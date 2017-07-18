Body Shop Business
Profit in Your Paint Booth: Preventative Maintenance – Minimizing Risks to Maximize Profit

Garmat USA

OK, you’ve just purchased a new spraybooth. Great. To keep your new investment working efficiently and at maximum output, though, you’ve got to keep on top of preventative maintenance – in order to prevent subpar performance or, worse yet, a costly breakdown. Some of these tasks can be done by your staff, while others require the help of a qualified service technician.

Here is a checklist of preventative maintenance duties that should be performed and how often:

Daily

Clean/wipe down air hoses

Weekly

Daily maintenance plus:

  • Vacuum interior of spraybooth
  • Wipe interior of spraybooth walls
  • Replace exhaust filters

Quarterly

Weekly maintenance plus:

  • Clean light fixtures
  • Vacuum pit and tunnel/towers
  • Clean and remove overspray from floor
  • Clean and remove overspray from walls
  • Check motor belts
  • Clean/pressure wash floor grates
  • Inspect door seals; replace if needed
  • Service airflow switches/clean and adjust*

Semi-annually

Quarterly maintenance plus:

  • Lubricate door hinges
  • Lubricate blower shaft bearings
  • Calibrate booth pressure balancing gauge*
  • Inspect fire suppression system*

Annually

Semi-annual plus:

  • Check and tighten all electrical connections*
  • Clean light tubes
  • Check light fixture glass seals
  • Clean inside of all light fixtures and glass
  • Clean exhaust stack, dampers and stackhead
  • Clean main exhaust blower/fan*
  • Burner system tune-up*
  • Clean upper plenum
  • Lubricate motors
  • Check air balance
  • Replace intake filters (every 1,000 hours)
  • Check/adjust compressed air system

As Required

  • Bulbs – check and replace*
  • Door seal/gasket replacement
  • Door hinge white nylon bushing inspection
  • If using protective booth coatings, replace as manufacturer recommends

* = call authorized service technician

