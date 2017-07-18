Profit in Your Paint Booth: Preventative Maintenance – Minimizing Risks to Maximize Profit
Garmat USA
OK, you’ve just purchased a new spraybooth. Great. To keep your new investment working efficiently and at maximum output, though, you’ve got to keep on top of preventative maintenance – in order to prevent subpar performance or, worse yet, a costly breakdown. Some of these tasks can be done by your staff, while others require the help of a qualified service technician.
Here is a checklist of preventative maintenance duties that should be performed and how often:
Daily
Clean/wipe down air hoses
Weekly
Daily maintenance plus:
- Vacuum interior of spraybooth
- Wipe interior of spraybooth walls
- Replace exhaust filters
Quarterly
Weekly maintenance plus:
- Clean light fixtures
- Vacuum pit and tunnel/towers
- Clean and remove overspray from floor
- Clean and remove overspray from walls
- Check motor belts
- Clean/pressure wash floor grates
- Inspect door seals; replace if needed
- Service airflow switches/clean and adjust*
Semi-annually
Quarterly maintenance plus:
- Lubricate door hinges
- Lubricate blower shaft bearings
- Calibrate booth pressure balancing gauge*
- Inspect fire suppression system*
Annually
Semi-annual plus:
- Check and tighten all electrical connections*
- Clean light tubes
- Check light fixture glass seals
- Clean inside of all light fixtures and glass
- Clean exhaust stack, dampers and stackhead
- Clean main exhaust blower/fan*
- Burner system tune-up*
- Clean upper plenum
- Lubricate motors
- Check air balance
- Replace intake filters (every 1,000 hours)
- Check/adjust compressed air system
As Required
- Bulbs – check and replace*
- Door seal/gasket replacement
- Door hinge white nylon bushing inspection
- If using protective booth coatings, replace as manufacturer recommends
* = call authorized service technician
